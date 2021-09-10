UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on A total of 56 candidates have been qualified in the UPSC exam

UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download results on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 56 candidates have been qualified in the UPSC exam, of which 32 candidates passed in the Indian Economic Service exam and 24 candidates in the Indian Statistical Service exam.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the interview/ personality test. “The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test,” UPSC notification mentioned.

UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on IES/ ISS Result link A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will also have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be made available from September 15 to 28. The recruitment exam was earlier held on July 16, 17, and 18 for 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service.

For details on UPSC IES/ ISS exams, candidates can refer to the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result to be released today

ALSO READ | NEET 2021 Last Minute Tips: Important sections, common questions; 10 important preparation tips