UPSC IES, ISS exam 2020 answer key released, here's how to check

UPSC IES, ISS 2020 answer key: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams. The candidates appeared in the exams can download the answer key on the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

The IES, ISS recruitment exams were held on July 16, 17 and 18.

UPSC IES ISS 2020 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in Click on the download 'UPSC IES/ ISS 2020' answer key link A pdf file containing question wise answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The final answer key, result will be released following submission of objections on preliminary answer key. The result, once released will be available at the website- upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted for 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

For details on recruitment exams, candidates can refer to the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

