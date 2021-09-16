Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2021 released, how to download

The Assistant Professor exam will be conducted from September 22 to October 11. Download hall ticket at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2021 18:29 IST
RPSC Assistant Professor exam
RPSC Assistant Professor exam will be held from September 22

RPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor recruitment exam. The Assistant Professor exam will be conducted from September 22 to October 11. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in 
  2. Click on link to download 'Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021' 
  3. In the new window, enter application number and date of birth 
  4. Hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download RPSC admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

The candidates clearing the recruitment exam will be appointed for 918 vacant Assistant Professor posts. They will be selected on the basis of written exam and interviews. For details on RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment exam, please visit the website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

