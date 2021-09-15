SSC JE Paper 2 admit card 2021 released: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE SSC JE Paper 2 admit card 2021 has been released on Tuesday (September 14).

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) paper 2 admit card 2021 on Tuesday (September 14). Candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment exam can download the SSC JE Paper 2 admit card from the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE Paper 2 will be held on September 26. SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1 was conducted from March 22 to 24.

The examination will be conducted keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind. All the candidates and staff will have to mandatorily wear masks, using hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, and others.

SSC JE 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website-ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification 'Download Admit Card for Junior Examination 2020.' A new link will open up. log in with roll number or registration number and date of birth. In case candidates do not know their roll numbers, they can log in with their Name, Father's name, and date of birth. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

