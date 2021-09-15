SSC JE Paper 2 admit card 2021 released: How to download here

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) paper 2 admit card 2021 on Tuesday (September 14). Candidates who have applied to appear for the recruitment exam can download the SSC JE Paper 2 admit card from the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE Paper 2 will be held on September 26. SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1 was conducted from March 22 to 24.
The examination will be conducted keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind. All the candidates and staff will have to mandatorily wear masks, using hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, and others.
SSC JE 2021 Admit Card: How to download
- Go to the official website-ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the notification 'Download Admit Card for Junior Examination 2020.'
- A new link will open up.
- log in with roll number or registration number and date of birth.
- In case candidates do not know their roll numbers, they can log in with their Name, Father's name, and date of birth.
- Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
READ| UPSC Civil Services prelim admit card 2021: How to download
ALSO READ| 17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test