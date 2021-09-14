UPSC Civil Services prelim admit card 2021: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 admit card is likely to release soon.

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2021: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims exam 2021 admit card is most likely to release soon. The UPSC Civil Services prelim exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 and the admit cards will be released three weeks prior to the exam date. Candidates who applied to appear for the UPSC prelims admit card 2021 will be able to check their website-- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

According to the exam notice released by the UPSC in March 2021. The UPSC prelims e-admit card will be released three weeks before the commencement of the Civil services exam. The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, but it had to be postponed due to the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

After the UPSC admit cards are released candidates can download them using their registration number. The admit cards will carry the roll number, exam center, and Covid-19 related guidelines.

“If a candidate does not receive their e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Click on CSE Prelims Admit Card link Enter log-in credentials CSE Prelims admit card will appear on screen Download CSE prelims hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

