UPSC CMS exam schedule released, check datesheets

The Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam will be held on November 21 in two shifts- Paper 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm

New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2021 12:06 IST
UPSC CMS Exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the datesheets for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam. The recruitment exam will be conducted on November 21, candidates can check the datesheets on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.  

The Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam will be held in two shifts- Paper 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper 1 will have General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper 2 will be on Surgery, Gynaecology& Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine, as per UPSC notification. 

The recruitment exam will be conducted for appointment to  838 vacancies in  Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The application process was earlier concluded on August 3. For details on Combined Medical Services (CMS) recruitment, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

