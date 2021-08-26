Maharashtra MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket released, steps to download

MPSC Prelims hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for Non-Gazetted Group B subordinate services combined preliminary examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpsconline.gov.in.
The subordinate services preliminary exam will be held on September 4.
MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket 2021: How to download
- Visit the official website- mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on the download 'Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket' link
- Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, application id, aadhar number
- MPSC prelims hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download MPSC admit card, take a print out for further reference.
