Maharashtra MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket released, steps to download

MPSC Prelims hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for Non-Gazetted Group B subordinate services combined preliminary examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpsconline.gov.in.

The subordinate services preliminary exam will be held on September 4.

MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- mpsconline.gov.in Click on the download 'Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket' link Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, application id, aadhar number MPSC prelims hall ticket will appear on the screen Download MPSC admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment exam, please visit the website- mpsconline.gov.in.