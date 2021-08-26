Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
Maharashtra MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket released, steps to download

The subordinate service prelims will be held on September 4. Download admit card at mpsconline.gov.in  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 12:53 IST
MPSC prelims admit card
Image Source : FILE

MPSC subordinate service prelims will be held on September 4 

MPSC Prelims hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for Non-Gazetted Group B subordinate services combined preliminary examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpsconline.gov.in

The subordinate services preliminary exam will be held on September 4. 

MPSC Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket 2021: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website- mpsconline.gov.in 
  2. Click on the download 'Subordinate Services prelims hall ticket' link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, application id, aadhar number 
  4. MPSC prelims hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download MPSC admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment exam, please visit the website- mpsconline.gov.in

