IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2021 admit card released. Direct link to download

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Prelims admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Officer scale I in Regional Rural Banks. Candidates who applied for the post can download their IBPS RRB Scale I exam admit cards through the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website- ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, "Click here to download online Preliminary call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale I."

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Enter the required credentials.

5. Your IBPS RRB PO 2021 Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Admit Card: Direct link to download

IBPS RRB PO 2021: Exam details

The online preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to August 7. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Officer scale I examination will be of objective type. The examination comprises Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. It will be held for a duration of forty-five minutes.