Narkuti Deepti: Hyderabad girl bags Rs 2 crore job package at Microsoft

Hyderabad girl Narkuti Deepti bagged Rs 2 crore job offer from Microsoft

Hyderabad girl Narkuti Deepti bagged a job offer from Microsoft with a whopping salary of Rs 2 crore per annum. Deepti got a job as Software Development Engineer in the IT giant. Deepti, after completing her Bachelors in Engineering from Osmania College of Engineering moved to the United States to pursue Masters of Science (MS). She completed master's degree in computer science at the University of Florida in February this year, and also earned a scholarship.

During the campus interviews, apart from getting a job offer from Microsoft, she also received offers from Amazon and Goldman Sachs. Deepti has also worked with JP Morgan as a Software Engineer for three years.

As per reports, she will join Microsoft's headquarters located in Redmond, Washington this month for the post of Software Development Engineer grade-2 group position. Her father Vekanna is working with Hyderabad Police Commissionerate as a forensic expert.