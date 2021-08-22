HPPSC Recruitment exam 2021: Admit card, direct link, vacancy details, official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPPSC is going to conduct computer-based tests from August 23 to 27.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is going to conduct computer-based tests from August 23 to 27. The HPPSC exam 2021 is being conducted to hire candidates for the various posts of computer programmers, assistant engineers, process engineers, and Assistant Public Relations Officers.

Interested candidates can download the HPPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission-- hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Candidates have been informed of the same through SMS or emails. All the information has been sent to the candidates on the provided mobile numbers or e-mail IDs.

Candidates coming from other states have been asked to register through Covid- e-registration software. “This is for the information of all candidates coming to Himachal Pradesh from other States/UT’s for appearing in the Screening Test/Personality Test being conducted by the Commission from August 23rd to August 27th that the State Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued fresh guidelines/Instructions for the effective control of Covid-19 and as per instructions, they have to register themselves through COVID E- REGISTRATION SOFTWARE (https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/),” the Commission has informed concerned candidates.

