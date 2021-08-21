SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 declared: See steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 has been declared today.

Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab has declared SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 on August 21. Candidates who appeared for the Patwari prelims examination can check their result on the official site of SSSB Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk exam was conducted on August 8.

Around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the prelims examination that was conducted at 570 exam centres across the state. Candidates who will qualify Stage 1 will be eligible to appear for Stage 2 exam. The Stage 2 examination will be conducted on September 5.

SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SSSB Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

• Click on SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF page will open where candidates will have to check their name.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

