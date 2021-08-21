KRCL Railway Recruitment 2021: Technical Assistant posts open, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE KRCL is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Technical Assistant posts.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Technical Assistant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can directly appear for the walk in interview. Candidates can check the official notification from the official site of KRCL on konkanrailway.com.

Candidates should report directly for walk in interview along with one copy of application, prepared in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should come for Walk-in-Interview along with Original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copy of the same. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

KRCL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date of interview for Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - September 20 to 22, 2021

Date of interview for Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - September 23 to 25, 2021

KRCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

• Sr Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/BTech (Civil) with not less than 60 percent marks from recognised University approved by AICTE. Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

• Jr Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/BTech (Civil) with not less than 60 percent marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

