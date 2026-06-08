June 8, 2026
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Iran War LIVE Updates: Explosions heard across Iran as Israel retaliates; Trump urges restraint

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran launched missiles in at least three barrages toward Israel, which has vowed to strongly respond to these strikes. However, Donald Trump has requested Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate, while adding that the US and Iran are "very close" to a peace deal.

Iran has launched missiles strikes on Israel.
Iran has launched missiles strikes on Israel. Image Source : X/ @ShaykhSulaiman
Tehran:

The situation in the Middle East once again escalated on Monday after Iran launched one of its biggest missile attacks on Israel in response to its attacks on Beirut and Lebanon. The strikes are only expected to complicate the mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East that started on February 28, eliminating most of Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the Israeli military, missiles in at least three barrages were intercepted by its missiles. Tel Aviv has said Tehran has committed a "grave mistake" and vowed to give a "powerful" response to the attacks, but US President Donald Trump has requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to retaliate".

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," he told Axios in a telephonic interview. "Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one."

The strikes by Iran were launched in response to Israel's attacks on Beirut, which left two people dead and 20 wounded. Iran has now closed its airspace, fearing a response from Iran. "Should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region," Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement.

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

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    Iran says explosions heard across country

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  • 7:26 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
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    Just In: Israel hits back on Iran

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  • 7:24 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
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    Iran conducts strikes in Iraq

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    “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the headquarters of terrorist groups in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq,” Iran’s IRNA news agency posted on Telegram. 

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
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  • 7:16 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Iran suspends flights at Tehran international airport

    Iran has suspended all incoming flights at the Tehran International Airport, fearing Israeli retaliation in response to its attacks. "The civil aviation authority announced the suspension of all flights bound for the airport until further notice," said Iranian press agency Mehr.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trump says peace deal 'very close'

    Despite Iranian strikes on Israel, US President Donald Trump has said that if Israel retaliates to Iranian strikes, it would only jeopardise the ongoing negotiations. He also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.

    "We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News. "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trump urges Netanyahu not to retaliate

    However, US President Donald Trump has requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to retaliate". 

    "I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," he told Axios in a telephonic interview. "Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one." 

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Israel vows 'strong response'

    Israel has said that Iran has "committed a grave mistake" and vowed a strong response to the strikes, which could only complicate the situation in the Middle East. "Iran has made a grave mistake," Israel military spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin said, adding that Tel Aviv will "strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given".

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Jun 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Iran launches missiles toward Israel

    Iran has launched multiple missile on Israel, day after issuing a threat to Tel Aviv over its strikes on Beirut that left two people dead and 20 others injured. The strikes are expected to complicate the fragile ceasefire and the situation in the Middle East.

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