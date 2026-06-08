Iran War LIVE Updates: Explosions heard across Iran as Israel retaliates; Trump urges restraint

Tehran:

The situation in the Middle East once again escalated on Monday after Iran launched one of its biggest missile attacks on Israel in response to its attacks on Beirut and Lebanon. The strikes are only expected to complicate the mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East that started on February 28, eliminating most of Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the Israeli military, missiles in at least three barrages were intercepted by its missiles. Tel Aviv has said Tehran has committed a "grave mistake" and vowed to give a "powerful" response to the attacks, but US President Donald Trump has requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to retaliate".

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," he told Axios in a telephonic interview. "Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one."

The strikes by Iran were launched in response to Israel's attacks on Beirut, which left two people dead and 20 wounded. Iran has now closed its airspace, fearing a response from Iran. "Should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region," Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement.