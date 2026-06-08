No DMK, AAP to skip and TMC out of power: Why Monday's meet is INDIA bloc's biggest test

New Delhi:

Following setbacks in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc will hold a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out its strategy against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting, which will be held around noon at the Constitutional club in the national capital, will be attended by as many as 23 parties of the opposition camp.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be attending it. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who was ousted from power recently, will also be present, along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Many other smaller parties, including the Left parties such as the CPI(M) and CPI, will also be a part of Monday's meeting.

AAP to skip, no DMK

However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is unlikely to attend the meeting. In a statement, AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the Congress has failed to challenge the BJP and her party has had issued with the grand old party. The AAP has also claimed that Congress is colluding with BJP "to weaken regional and smaller parties".

"The sole purpose of Congress allying with any party is to strengthen themselves, not the country... we cannot join hands with a party that is against the youth of the country," she told news agency ANI. "We saw in Tamil Nadu, how they backstabbed their alliance in a matter of one day."

Regarding, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), it is nearly certain that the party is out of the INDIA bloc in the aftermath of Congress' alliance with C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The DMK has consistently accused Congress of 'backstabbing' after it allied with TVK, but the latter refuted the charges, saying Stalin's party was well-informed about it.

Notably, the DMK last month also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to change seats of its MPs in the Parliament, indicating that it is no longer a part of the opposition camp.

INDIA bloc says it is united

Despite AAP and DMK deciding not to attend Monday's meet, top leaders of the INDIA bloc have maintained that the opposition camp remains united, with the Congress saying the alliance will keep raising concerns over Modi government's policies and its "assault on the Constitution daily". Meanwhile, the TMC said the alliance is meeting to chalk out it future strategy.

"Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said.

From here, the biggest test for the INDIA bloc is likely to be the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. Uttar Pradesh remains the most politically significant state in India and it is often said the "road to Delhi goes through UP". Thus, Monday's meeting will be crucial for the alliance. However, in UP, the opposition will face a tough challenge from the BJP, which is seeking a third straight term in the state.

Meanwhile, assembly elections will also be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in 2027. All these elections will be crucial for the INDIA bloc and will certainly test the bloc's unity ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

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