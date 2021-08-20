Assam Police PST/PET Constable admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE The PST/PET constable exam will be held on September 1

Assam Police PST/PET Constable admit card 2021: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released the hall ticket for the PST/PET constable recruitment exam. Candidates who will appear in the constable exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- slprbassam.in.

The PST/PET constable recruitment exam will be conducted on September 1.

Assam Police PST/PET Constable admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card link Enter the login credentials Admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The constable recruitment exam will be held in districts of Biswanath, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Udalguri.

For details on police constable recruitment exam, please visit the website- slprbassam.in.

