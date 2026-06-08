Video: Lewis Hamilton greets Kim Kardashian with a kiss on the cheek at Monaco Grand Prix, sparks dating buzz

New Delhi:

Lewis Hamilton's podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix should have been the big talking point of the weekend. Instead, a few moments involving Kim Kardashian ended up stealing plenty of attention online.

Lewis Hamilton kisses Kim Kardashian in viral video

The F1 racer and Kim Kardashian were spotted together after Sunday's race, with Hamilton greeting Kardashian with a kiss on the cheek as celebrations got underway. Videos and photos from the paddock quickly made their way across social media, where fans began dissecting every interaction between them.

There was more. During the trophy presentation, Hamilton appeared to blow a kiss towards Kardashian while she stood nearby recording the moment on her phone. Later, as the celebrations continued, he was also seen spraying champagne in her direction.

The clips soon reignited speculation about whether there's more than friendship between the pair. The rumours gathered even more momentum after Hamilton spoke about Kardashian while interacting with reporters after the race. “It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” Hamilton said. “It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day," he said. Naturally, those comments only added to the conversation already brewing online.

When were Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian first spotted together?

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kardashian and Hamilton have found themselves at the centre of dating rumours. Earlier this year, the two made a public appearance together at the Super Bowl, sparking fresh chatter among fans. The game was held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Despite the growing buzz around them, neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly addressed the dating rumours so far.

Kim Kardashian has been married three times. She was first married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, followed by a brief marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. She later married rapper and fashion designer Kanye West in 2014, and the couple divorced in 2022. During their marriage, Kardashian and West welcomed four children together: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Also read: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make first public appearance amid dating rumours at Super Bowl | See viral pics