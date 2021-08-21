SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Key released: All important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Key has been released for the Tier I exam.

Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam or SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Key has been released for the Tier I exam. Candidates can get more information on SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Key at the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections by August 25.

The SSC CHL exam 2020 was conducted from April 4 to April 18. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam is conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Postal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Junior Secretary Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, and others.

Candidates response sheets and tentative Answer Keys are now available on the official website. Candidates should note that they have to pay Rs 100 per question or answer on raising objection. Candidates should also take a printout of their respective Response Sheets as they will not be available anymore after August 25.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tentative Answer Key: How to Download

Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in. On the Latest News portion of the website, candidates will find the link to download SSC CHSL Tentative Answer Key. Candidates have to log in with their Roll Number as per the Admission Certificate and Password to get the Answer Key and Response Sheet. Candidates should download the Answer Key and Response Sheet for future reference.

According to the notification released by SSC, candidates will not be allowed to raise objections after August 25, 2021. Thus, candidates should adhere to the time given by the commission if they want to raise any objection.

