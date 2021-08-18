India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application process to end on August 19, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 application process is going to end on August 19.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post is looking for candidates to apply for the post branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the West Bengal circle. The application process for the GDS post will be closed on August 19.

This year the recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 2,357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) job. Interested candidates of West Bengal can register at appost.in/gdsonline.

GSD Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Candidates willing to apply should have passed the class 10th exam from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, Mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to the 10th standard.

Candidates must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years as of July 20. There is a relaxation of the age limit for certain category candidates.

GDS Recruitment: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

