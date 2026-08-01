First-year medical student arrested in Ayodhya after bomb-making document recovered; probe on

Ayodhya:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained a first-year medical student from Ayodhya after a handwritten note on how to prepare a bomb was recovered from a college, said an official on Saturday. The incident has drawn parallels from last year's Red Fort blast in Delhi, when three employees of the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad were apprehended.

According to an official, the student was identified as Sarfaraz Khan, who is a student of the X-ray technician batch of 2025 at the Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College in Ayodhya. He is a resident of Balrampur.

The official said some students recovered the note from the X-ray room this morning, which contained details on what substances and items are required in preparing a bomb. It had information about ammonium carbonate, gauge wire, red sulphide, and other such items.

Khan arrested, probe on

The note was handed over to the medical college's staff, who later gave it to the police. Based on it, Khan was taken into custody and is being questioned. The college has said the police will provide further information regarding the incident, as the probe continues.

"Some students arrived for their morning duty earlier in the day at the X-ray room where they said a note has been recovered in which some suspicious things were written regarding a bomb. They informed their supervisor, who later told this to me," college's Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Arvind Singh said.

"We have informed the police about it. The police are investigating the case. Police have also detained some others for questioning," he added.

Memories of Red Fort blast revived?

Khan's arrested has echoed the memories of the Al Falah University incident, which security agencies have found that appointed three doctors involved in the November 10 Red Fort blast that left 15 people dead. The agencies have arrested the varsity's chairman Javad Ahmad Siddiqui in a forgery case, who at present remains in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Last month, Delhi High Court refused Siddiqui a six-week bail. Siddiqui sought the bail on the ground that his wife's health was critical. The court allowed him to meet his wife, who is a stage 4 ovarian cancer patient, though.

Meanwhile, the agencies have continued their investigation against the university.

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