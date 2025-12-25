Fake doctors, financial irregularities: Big revelations in ED probe linked to Al Falah University The case is also being viewed as significant in connection with the probe into Delhi blast case. The suicide attacker, Umar Nabi, was working as an assistant professor at Al Falah University. Another accused, Muzammil Shahi, is also reported to have been associated with the university.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made serious revelations involving Al Falah University and its founder and chairman, Javad Ahmed Siddiqui. In its probe, the federal agency said it has managed to ascertain evidence suggesting that inspections and permission processes related to the National Medical Commission (NMC) were allegedly manipulated through fraudulent means by the university.

The probe indicates that information regarding the approval or cancellation of postgraduate (PG) medical seats was obtained in advance, and inspection dates were allegedly pre-decided.

Investigators have found that during inspections, fake doctors and fake patients were shown on paper to meet regulatory requirements. ED shared details related to these findings with multiple agencies, including NMC, Delhi Police, Income Tax Department.

The case is also being viewed as significant in connection with the investigation into a terror attack in Delhi. The suicide attacker, Umar Nabi, was working as an assistant professor at Al Falah University. Another arrested accused, Muzammil Shahi, is also reported to have been associated with the university.

The ED has further uncovered alleged financial irregularities through related-party transactions. The construction of the medical college and hospital was awarded to Karkun Construction and Developers, a firm in which Siddiqui’s son, Afham Ahmed, holds a 49 per cent stake, his daughter Aafia holds another 49 per cent, and the remaining 2 per cent is registered in the name of an employee.

Similarly, the hostel catering contract was given to Amla Enterprises LLP, where Siddiqui’s wife Usma Akhtar owns a 49 per cent stake and his son Afham Ahmed holds another 49 per cent. In addition, a firm named Star Foods, owned by Siddiqui’s brother, also supplied goods to the university.

The ED claims that all these companies were effectively controlled by Javad Ahmed Siddiqui, despite not being disclosed as such in income tax returns or other official government documents.

Key areas under ED investigation:

- Alleged laundering of crime proceeds through educational and charitable institutions

- Irregularities in charitable funds and land purchases

- Violations of regulatory norms related to NMC, UGC, and NAAC

- Possible overseas assets and indications that family members are settled abroad

- Questions surrounding dual citizenship of Siddiqui’s son and daughter

