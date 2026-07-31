UP Police Constable result 2026 OUT; check your result, download roll number-wise list at uppbpb.gov.in

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the recruitment exam result for the Police Constable post. The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Over 21 lakh candidates appeared for UP Police Constable exam held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026.

How to download UP Police Constable scorecard at uppbpb.gov.in

The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police Constable exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police Constable scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UP Police Constable scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police Constable exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Constable scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UP Police Constable scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UP Police Constable scorecard PDF and take a print out of the same.

UP Police Constable scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details.

How to download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can check and download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF. UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF link

UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UP Police Constable result 2026, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

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