IBPS Clerk registration 2026 begins at ibps.in; know how to apply for 11,403 CSA vacancies

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the application process for the Clerical Cadre XVI. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21. The IBPS Customer Service Associate (CSA) recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 vacancies.

State-wise vacancies

Andaman and Nicobar 18 Andhra Pradesh 186 Arunachal Pradesh 45 Assam 349 Bihar 491 Chandigarh 20 Chhattisgarh 265 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 18 Daman and Diu 7 Delhi 415 Goa 61 Gujrat 698 Haryana 196 Himachal Pradesh 97 Jammu and Kashmir 67 Jharkhand 182 Karnataka 1414 Kerala 108 Ladakh 6 Lakshadweep 11 Madhya Pradesh 570 Maharashtra 1051 Manipur 42 Meghalaya 22 Mizoram 17 Nagaland 31 Odisha 337 Puducherry 26 Punjab 481 Rajasthan 392 Sikkim 28 Tamil Nadu 675 Telangana 191 Tripura 64 Uttar Pradesh 1731 Uttarakhand 145 West Bengal 946

How to apply for IBPS Clerk post at ibps.in

The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk registration link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit

Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years.

Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175/-.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2026

IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December.

Pay scale

The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time

IBPS Clerk Prelims Paper Pattern 2026

Name of Tests No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

IBPS Clerk Mains Paper Pattern 2026

Name of Tests No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 100 200 160 Minutes

For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

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