IBPS Clerk registration 2026 begins at ibps.in; know how to apply for 11,403 CSA vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the application process for the Clerical Cadre XVI. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21. The IBPS Customer Service Associate (CSA) recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 vacancies.
State-wise vacancies
|Andaman and Nicobar
|18
|Andhra Pradesh
|186
|Arunachal Pradesh
|45
|Assam
|349
|Bihar
|491
|Chandigarh
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|265
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|18
|Daman and Diu
|7
|Delhi
|415
|Goa
|61
|Gujrat
|698
|Haryana
|196
|Himachal Pradesh
|97
|Jammu and Kashmir
|67
|Jharkhand
|182
|Karnataka
|1414
|Kerala
|108
|Ladakh
|6
|Lakshadweep
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|570
|Maharashtra
|1051
|Manipur
|42
|Meghalaya
|22
|Mizoram
|17
|Nagaland
|31
|Odisha
|337
|Puducherry
|26
|Punjab
|481
|Rajasthan
|392
|Sikkim
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|675
|Telangana
|191
|Tripura
|64
|Uttar Pradesh
|1731
|Uttarakhand
|145
|West Bengal
|946
How to apply for IBPS Clerk post at ibps.in
The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - ibps.in
- Click on IBPS Clerk registration link
- Fill the application form with details and upload required documents
- Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit
- Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification
Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.
Age Limit
The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years.
Application Fee
General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175/-.
IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2026
IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December.
Pay scale
The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time
IBPS Clerk Prelims Paper Pattern 2026
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 Minutes
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|60 Minutes
IBPS Clerk Mains Paper Pattern 2026
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|General/ Financial Awareness
|50
|50
|35 Minutes
|General English
|40
|40
|35 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|50
|60
|45 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|45 minutes
|Total
|100
|200
|160 Minutes
For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.
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