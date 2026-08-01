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IBPS Clerk registration 2026 begins at ibps.in; know how to apply for 11,403 CSA vacancies

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The IBPS Customer Service Associate (CSA) recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 vacancies. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21, candidates can apply at ibps.in.

The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21.
The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the application process for the Clerical Cadre XVI. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerical Cadre XVI is August 21. The IBPS Customer Service Associate (CSA) recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 vacancies. 

State-wise vacancies

Andaman and Nicobar 18
Andhra Pradesh 186
Arunachal Pradesh 45
Assam  349
Bihar 491
Chandigarh 20
Chhattisgarh 265 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 18
Daman and Diu 7
Delhi 415 
Goa 61
Gujrat 698 
Haryana 196
Himachal Pradesh 97
Jammu and Kashmir 67 
Jharkhand 182 
Karnataka 1414
Kerala 108
Ladakh
Lakshadweep 11
Madhya Pradesh 570
Maharashtra 1051 
Manipur 42
Meghalaya 22
Mizoram 17
Nagaland 31
Odisha 337
Puducherry 26
Punjab 481 
Rajasthan 392
Sikkim 28
Tamil Nadu 675
Telangana 191
Tripura 64
Uttar Pradesh 1731
Uttarakhand 145
West Bengal 946

 

How to apply for IBPS Clerk post at ibps.in 

The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - ibps.in 
  • Click on IBPS Clerk registration link
  • Fill the application form with details and upload required documents 
  • Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit 
  • Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria 

Educational qualification 

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.  

Age Limit 

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years. 

Application Fee 

General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175/-. 

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2026 

IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December. 

Pay scale 

The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time

IBPS Clerk Prelims Paper Pattern 2026 

 

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
English Language 30 30 20 Minutes
Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Total 100 100 60 Minutes

IBPS Clerk Mains Paper Pattern 2026 

 

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes
General English 40 40 35 Minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes
Total 100 200 160 Minutes 

For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in

Also Read: 

SBI PO Prelims 2026 begins today; check shift timings, exam day guidelines 

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