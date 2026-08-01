SBI PO Prelims 2026 begins today; check shift timings, exam day guidelines

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) prelims exam 2026 is scheduled to commence from today, August 1. The SBI PO Prelims will be held in multiple shifts from 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The reporting time at exam centre is an hour before the exam, for the 9 am shift, candidates are advised to reach by 8 am and to be followed in other shifts respectively.

SBI PO Prelims 2026 reporting time

For the 9 am shift, candidates need to report by 8 am, 10:30 am for 11:30 am shift, 1 pm for 2 pm shift, 3:30 pm for 4:30 pm shift.

Shift One: 9 am - 10 am

Shift two: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Shift three: 2 pm - 3 pm

Shift four: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

SBI PO prelims exam centre guidelines

Admit card is the most important document to be carried at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the SBI PO prelims hall ticket, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

SBI PO prelims dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

SBI PO prelims dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

SBI PO prelims paper pattern 2026

SBI PO prelims is an hour long screening test comprising 100 objective questions worth 100 marks. The paper consists of three sections - . It features three sections with strict individual time limits: 20 minutes each for English Language (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions), and Reasoning Ability (30 questions).

For details on SBI PO prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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