AAI JE admit card 2026 OUT at aai.aero; how to download

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the Junior Executive and Manager recruitment exam 2026 admit card. The AAI JE hall ticket is available for download on the official website - aai.aero. AAI JE admit card login credentials are - application number or roll number and password. AAI JE exam is scheduled to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on October 21 and 26, 2026.

How to download AAI JE hall ticket 2026 at aai.aero

The candidates can follow these steps to download AAI JE hall ticket on the official website - aai.aero. To download AAI JE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - aai.aero and click on AAI JE admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number or roll number and password. AAI JE hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save AAI JE admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - aai.aero

Click on AAI JE hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number or roll number and password as the required login credentials

AAI JE hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save AAI JE admit card PDF and take a print out.

AAI JE admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT), with no negative marking for the objective-type examination, followed by document verification. Candidates for Manager posts will additionally appear for an interview. Candidates applying for Manager (Fire Services) will undergo Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Final selection will be based on CBT performance, interview, and qualifying the required physical/medical tests.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will be placed in the following IDA pay scales:

Manager: Rs 60,000–1,80,000

Junior Executive: Rs 40,000–1,40,000.

In addition to basic pay, candidates will be entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA), Perks (35% of Basic Pay), House Rent Allowance (HRA), CPF, Gratuity, medical benefits, and other allowances as per AAI rules.

The recruitment drive is being held for 389 vacancies across various disciplines. The post-wise vacancy break-up is as follows -

Manager (Engineering – Civil): 145 posts

Manager (Engineering – Electrical): 16 posts

Manager (Finance): 34 posts

Manager (Information Technology): 5 posts

Manager (Architecture): 4 posts

Manager (Law): 2 posts

Manager (Fire Services): 14 posts

Manager (Operations): 28 posts

Manager (Commercial): 9 posts

Manager (Corporate Planning and Management Services): 1 post

Manager (Corporate Communications): 2 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 36 posts

Junior Executive (Law): 6 posts

Junior Executive (Operations): 79 posts

Junior Executive (Survey and Cartography): 8 posts.

For details on AAI JE exam 2026, please visit the official website - aai.aero.

Also Read:

UP Police Constable final result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in, how to download roll number-wise list PDF