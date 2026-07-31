RRB Group D revised exam schedule 2026 revised, admit card out for August 3 exam at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the examination schedule for the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026. RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 25, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 21. As per the revised schedule, RRB Group D CBT will be held in multiple phases on August 3 to 6, 9 to 14 and 25, 2026.

RRB Group D admit card out for August 3 exam

RRB Group D admit card has been released for August 3 exam. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D hall ticket on the RRB websites. To download RRB Group D hall ticket, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. RRB Group D hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

RRB Group D hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB Group D hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB Group D hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

Websites to download RRB Group D hall ticket

RRB Group D exam centre guidelines

The candidates need to carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the RRB Group D hall ticket, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on RRB Group D exam 2026, please visit RRB websites.

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