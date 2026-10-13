Kolkata Police Constable result 2024 OUT at prb.wb.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the Constable recruitment exam result 2024. The candidates who had appeared in the preliminary written exam for the Constable recruitment can check and download scorecard on the official website - prb.wb.gov.in.

The qualifying candidates in the Kolkata Police Constable recruitment exam will now appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to commence on October 28. The Kolkata Police Constable PET and PMT admit card will be available for download from October 15 on the official website - wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.



How to download Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF. To download Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - prb.wb.gov.in/result and click on Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - prb.wb.gov.in/result

Click on Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Kolkata Police Constable scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Kolkata Police Constable scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details.

How to download Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT admit card

The candidates can check and download Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT admit card on the official website - wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. To download Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbprb.applythrunet.co.in and click on PET/ PMT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbprb.applythrunet.co.in

Click on Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT admit card PDF will be available for download

Save Kolkata Police Constable PET/ PMT admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Kolkata Police Constable exam result 2024, please visit the official website - prb.wb.gov.in.

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