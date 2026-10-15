RRB NTPC UG registration 2026 begins for 1688 posts, check eligibility criteria, application fees

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) application process has been commenced, the candidates who wish to apply for RRB NTPC UG vacancies can do so on the official website - rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB NTPC UG recruitment notification has been announced for 1,688 vacancies. The last date to apply online for RRB NTPC UG vacancies is November 13.

RRB NTPC UG recruitment: Vacancy details

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk - 700

Junior Clerk Cum Typist - 600

Accounts Clerk Cum Typist - 200

Trains Clerk - 188.

How to apply for RRB NTPC UG post at rrbapply.gov.in

To apply for RRB NTPC post, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on NTPC application process link. Fill details in the RRB NTPC application form and upload required documents. Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit. Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC application process link

Fill the RRB NTPC registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC application fee

RRB NTPC application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 500. While for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD, female and ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 250.

RRB NTPC age limit

UG post: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years

Graduate level post: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 33 years

The reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

Selection process

The RRB NTPC selection process will be held through computer based tests (CBTs), skill tests, typing or aptitude tests.

Pay scale

The shortlisted candidates will get salary under 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary levels will vary as per the post.

Railways announces 3,548 graduate-level vacancies

Indian Railways has recently announced 3,548 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC–Graduate) recruitment. The recruitment provides eligible graduates with an opportunity to pursue a career in Indian Railways and contribute to the functioning of one of the country's largest public service organisations, the RRB notification mentioned.

For details on RRB NTPC recruitment process, please visit the RRB website.

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