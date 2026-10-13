DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary result 2026 OUT at dsssbonline.nic.in; know how to check marks online

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment exam result and marks. The candidates can check and download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary recruitment exam marks on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. The marks for 83,614 candidates have been uploaded on the official portal - dsssbonline.nic.in. A total of 83,615 candidates appeared for the tier-one exam held on February 16 to 20, February 23, March 26 and 31, and April 3 and 10, 2026.

How to download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet PDF

The candidates can check and download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marks on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. To download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marks, candidates need to visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in and click on Assistant Teacher Primary exam marks window link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet will appear on the screen for download. Save DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet and take a print out.

Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary exam marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks 2026

Unreserved - 172.06

EWS - 160.95

OBC - 160.09

SC - 158.01

ST - 139.64.

How to download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. To download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - dsssbonline.nic.in and click on Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF link. DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF will be available for download on the screen, save

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF link DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF will be available for download on the screen Save DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary cut off marks PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The recruitment drive is being held for 1,169 vacancies, including 1,044 posts in the Directorate of Education and 125 posts in NDMC.

For details on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary result 2026, please visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.

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