Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Preeti eyes gold in boxing, Praveen looks for triple jump glory

New Delhi:

10 Indian boxers will be in action on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria and other pugilists will be in action as they bid for gold medals for India. The Indian contingent has bagged 23 medals so far, with Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh making it a double podium for India in the javelin event. Tejaswin Shankar also clinched a historic Decathlon bronze, a first-ever medal for India at the Games in the sport.

Meanwhile, there was so much joy for the Indians in judo as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched historic gold medals in their respective categories. Asmit's gold marked India's first-ever yellow metal in judo at the Commonwealth Games, while Harsh doubled the joy a little later. Yamini Mourya also gunned for a gold; however, she had to settle for a silver. The second-to-last day of the competition gives India many more chances to add on to their medal tally and hunt for the elusive gold medals.