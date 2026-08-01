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Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Preeti eyes gold in boxing, Praveen looks for triple jump glory

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India look for more gold medals as 10 boxers play their bouts in their respective finals on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India have won 23 medals so far, with five gold.

Indian boxers in hunt for gold medals.
Indian boxers in hunt for gold medals. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

10 Indian boxers will be in action on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria and other pugilists will be in action as they bid for gold medals for India. The Indian contingent has bagged 23 medals so far, with Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh making it a double podium for India in the javelin event. Tejaswin Shankar also clinched a historic Decathlon bronze, a first-ever medal for India at the Games in the sport. 

Meanwhile, there was so much joy for the Indians in judo as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched historic gold medals in their respective categories. Asmit's gold marked India's first-ever yellow metal in judo at the Commonwealth Games, while Harsh doubled the joy a little later. Yamini Mourya also gunned for a gold; however, she had to settle for a silver. The second-to-last day of the competition gives India many more chances to add on to their medal tally and hunt for the elusive gold medals.

 

Live updates :Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE

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  • 3:33 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Commonwealth Games LIVE: Preeti in action

    Preeti Pawar is now in action in her gold medal bout. She faces Scarlett Savannah in the 54kg final. A gold medal is on the line here. Can she do it?

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Praveen in the lead

    Praveen is in the lead now. A big jump from him as he leaps 16.58m to leapfrog the rest of the field. Selva Prabhu is in fourth now with three attempts left. Praveen has two more to go.

  • 3:29 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Priyanka Goswami remains only hope

    Ravina has been disqualified for three red cards. Priyanka is the only hope for India for a medal. But she has copped two red cards too. One more and she would be disqualified too. India hope she stays in contention for a medal after winning silver last time.

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Men's Triple Jump Final: The same event where India had a 1-2 finish

    This is the same event where India secured a 1-2 finish in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Eldhose Paul won the gold while Abdulla Aboobacker claimed the silver. Praveen Chithravel was fourth in this event. Is there another India domination loading?

  • 3:19 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Men's Triple Jump Final: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in action

    Strong jumps by Selva Prabhu Thirumaran for India as he crosses the 16m mark twice in the first two attempts. He is currently running in third place with his best effort of 16.43m. Praveen has a best effort of 16.31m and is currently fifth. 

  • 3:13 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India's schedule for August 1

    Track cycling: 2:30 PM

    Para athletics (Para Athletics - Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in Men's F57 Shot Put Final): 2:35 PM.

    Athletics (Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in Men's Triple Jump Final): 2:40 PM

    Para-athletics (Ramesh Shanmugam in Men's 1500m T54 Final): 2:50 PM

    Athletics (Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final): 3:00 PM

    Boxing (Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in Women's 54 kg) Final): 3:30 PM

    Judo: 3:30 PM

    Judo: 3:30 PM

    Judo: 3:30 PM

    Judo: 3:30 PM

    Boxing (Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) in Women's 57 kg) Final): 3:45 PM

    Bowls: 3:50 PM

    Boxing (Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) in men's 55 kg) Final): 4:15 PM

    Track cycling: 4:19 PM

    Boxing: 9:00 PM

    Boxing: 9:15 PM

    Boxing: 9:30 PM

    Boxing: 10:15 PM

    Bowls: 10:20 PM

    Boxing: 10:45 PM

    Athletics: 11:35 PM

    Boxing: 11:45 PM

    Bowls: 11:45 PM

    Athletics: 12:15 AM

    Athletics: 1:50 AM

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Priyanka Goswami in action

    Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad are in action in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final. Priyanka Goswami won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last time in 2022. She bagged a silver and became the first Indian woman to win a 10000m race walk medal at the Games.

  • 3:02 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Men's 1500m T54 Final update

    Ramesh Shanmugam in action for India but he does not get the result he would have wanted for. He finishes seventh after falling behind in the pack. Meanwhile, there are other Indians in the fray too.

  • 2:58 PM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Commonwealth Games LIVE: India in action

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10. It's a very busy day for Indian athletes as 10 boxers are in the final of their respective events. 10 gold medals are on the line and India would want as many as possible to come their way.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Preeti Lovlina Borgohain
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