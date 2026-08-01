SBI PO Prelims shift-wise analysis 2026: Check difficulty level, good attempts, candidates' reactions

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) prelims exam 2026 is being held today in multiple shifts. The PO Prelims exam for the morning shift (9 am to 10 am), afternoon shift (11:30 am to 12:30 pm) got concluded and candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO Prelims paper analysed it as "moderately easy".

As per candidates, the difficulty level of English language section was "easy to moderate", while the difficulty level of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability section was "moderate".

SBI PO Prelims analysis: Check paper review, good attempts

Paper Review (Shift one and two)

Paper Difficulty level English Language Easy to moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Reasoning Ability Moderate

Good attempts

Paper Good attempts English Language 26 to 31 Quantitative Aptitude 17 to 21 Reasoning Ability 20 to 23

SBI PO Prelims Unofficial Answer Key 2026

Following the conclusion of SBI PO Prelims shift-wise exam 2026, the coaching institutes will release the unofficial answer keys. The SBI PO Prelims aspirants can check and download the unofficial answer key available on the coaching institute's portal. They can also check marks through the downloaded answer key.

Meanwhile, the candidates should note that SBI does not release answer keys or response sheets for the PO Prelims.

SBI PO prelims result date 2026

SBI PO prelims result 2026 is likely to be announced by August-end or September first week. Last year, SBI PO prelims result was announced on September 1. SBI PO prelims result once announced, will be available on the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers.

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI PO Prelims scorecard PDF on the official portal - sbi.bank.in/web/careers. To download SBI PO prelims scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers and click on SBI PO Prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Roll Number or Registration Number. SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers

Click on SBI PO Prelims scorecard PDF link

Use Roll Number or Registration Number as the login credential

SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The SBI PO prelims exam will be concluded on Sunday, August 2. For details on SBI PO Prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers.

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