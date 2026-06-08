West Bengal: TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested by STF near Nepal border after being on the run

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and alleged candidate Jahangir Khan was arrested early this morning by the State Police Special Task Force (STF), according to police sources.

Officials said Khan was apprehended near the Nepal border area after remaining absconding for several days. The STF had been tracking his movements based on intelligence inputs before carrying out the operation.

According to police, seven FIRs were registered against Khan at Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.