BPSC 67th Combined Prelims 2021 datesheet released: Important details

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021 date has been released by the commission on its official website. The BPSC 67th Prelims 2021 has been scheduled for January 23. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the datesheet at the official website of BPSC-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process for BPSC 67th Prelims 2021 started on September 30. The last date to apply for the exam is November 5. Candidates who clear the Prelims would appear for the Mains Exam. It would be followed by a Personal Interview. BPSC 67th Prelims will be conducted to fill 723 vacancies in the Bihar government. The vacancies are open in several departments such as Bihar Administrative Service, Bihar Education Service, and others.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021: Important dates

The date of examination 2021- January 23

Registration process started- September 30

Last date to register-- November 5

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam: How to apply

Go to the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Now click on the "Apply Online" option. Candidates will be directed to an external website. Candidates should now register and fill the application form with the necessary details. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 for the application form. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims 2021: Exam pattern

BPSC 67th Prelims Questions would be asked broadly from General Studies. The examination will carry questions from Indian Polity, Geography, History, Indian Economy, General Science, Mental Ability, and others. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours with a total of 150 makes. The paper does not consist of any negative marking.

