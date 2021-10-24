REET 2021 provisional answer key released: Here's how to download, raise objections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REET 2021 provisional answer key has been released at the official website -- reetbser21.com.

REET 2021: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) Answer Key 2021 has been released on Sunday (October 23) on the official website by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Rajasthan, Ajmer. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their provisional answer key from the official website-- reetbser21.com.

Candidates can also raise objections if any, from the official website of REET. Candidates should note that they can raise objections online from Sunday (October 24) to (October 26). Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 for each objection. Candidates must note that no objection would be accepted without supporting documents. REET Final Answer Key 2021 will be released only after the objections raised by candidates are taken into consideration by the board.

REET Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Go to the official website-reetbser21.com. On the important download section, candidates should click on the notification "Answer Key Level-1" or "Answer Key Level-2" as per requirement. Following this, a new PDF would open up for Answer Key Level 1 and Answer Key Level 2. The PDF would consist of the Answer Key for the respective exam. Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

The REET 2021 was conducted on September 12 in offline mode with adherence to Covid-19 protocols. In case of any doubts, candidates can write to reetbser@gamil.com.

READ MORE| Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021: Mobile internet temporary suspended in many districts of Rajasthan

READ MORE| SSC Delhi Police SI Paper II Answer Key 2019 released, how to check