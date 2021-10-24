NABARD Mains 2021 datesheet released: Check schedule, exam pattern

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NABARD Mains Exam 2021 datesheet has been released on Sunday (October 24) on the official website-- nabard.org.

NABARD Mains Exam 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Mains Exam 2021 datesheet has been released on Sunday (October 24) on the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can check the datesheet at the official website of NABARD-- nabard.org. The NABARD exam 2021 will be starting on November 16.

NABARD Prelims 2021 was conducted on September 17 and 18. The prelims result was declared on October 2021. The NABARD Recruitment exam 2021 is being conducted to hire candidates for the post of -- Assistant Manager in Grade A, Rajbahsha (RDBS) and Manager in Grade B.

NABARD Mains 2021: Important dates

NABARD Mains for Asst Manager post- November 16

NABARD Mains for Manager post- November 17

NABARD Mains 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates would be able to download the admit card by logging in to the official website of NABARD with their credentials such as application number and password.

NABARD Mains 2021 will consist of two papers-Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be a descriptive type test that will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates will have to answer three questions from paper 1 and it will cover topics on General English. The paper will be of 100 marks.

Those candidates who qualify in the Mains 2021, would be called for a Personal Interview. The interview would be conducted for 50 marks. Candidates should note that there is a negative marking in NABARD Mains 2021. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks will be deducted.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further updates.

