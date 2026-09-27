27 questions in UPSC Prelims challenged over incorrect answers; 'many missed Mains cut off by a few marks'

New Delhi:

A total of 27 questions in UPSC civil services prelims have been challenged, with candidates found that the provisional answer key are either incorrect or have multiple correct answers. The UPSC aspirants have challenged the questions before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which is scheduled to hear the matter next on October 8.

As per the Hindu report, a group of four candidates have challenged eight questions in one petition while another group of 63 aspirants challenged 27 questions in another petition. Questions on the Grand Slam rules, zero FIR procedure under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 have been found with having incorrect answers.

The candidates have alleged that due to discrepancies in answers, many of them missed the cutoff for the CSE mains exam by only a few marks. Over 13,000 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims exam held on May 24. The UPSC Mains held from August 21 to August 30, 2026.

Publish paper-wise marks for Civil Services Main Exam 2026

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to display paper-wise marks for the Civil Services (Main) Exam. The recommendation came after it has been revealed that DoPT had no record of any formal decision behind discontinuing the practice from 2018. The UPSC told the commission that after declaration of the final result it gives the detailed break-up of marks to the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), however, DoPT maintained that the detailed marks are generated and maintained solely by the UPSC.

The matter came to light following an RTI application seeking comparative data of marks obtained by all selected candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper and the Personality Test over 10 years, up to 2023. The applicant also sought information on how different optional subjects had fared in terms of marks, as reported by news agency PTI.

As per the RTI applicant, the paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed until 2017, however, from 2018 onwards, aggregate marks were only being made available. The CIC noted that despite being given a final opportunity, the DoPT failed to produce any file noting, office memorandum, policy decision or other record substantiating the discontinuation of publication of the marks from 2018 onwards, PTI reported.

The commission observed that the detailed marks "should be disclosed" to ensure "transparency and fairness in the selection procedure", noting that candidates are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each of the seven competitive written papers in the Mains examination.

Also Read:

Publish paper-wise marks for Civil Services Main Exam 2026: CIC to UPSC