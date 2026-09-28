Maharashtra Public Service Commission postpones Mains exam scheduled for October 3 amid review demands

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC has postponed Mains exam scheduled for October 3 amid review demands. The commission also deferred the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination. The revised dates will be communicated separately, as reported by news agency PTI.

MPSC postpones several exams amid paper leak alleagations

The Commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. The decision came amid protests by aspirants over the alleged question paper leak of the drug inspector exam and the overall conduct of examinations conducted by the commission. The MPSC said a high-level committee (headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha) reviewing the existing exam systems has held extensive discussions with numerous candidates and other stakeholders and has also studied best practices. "The Commission has received representations from several students, parents, student organisations, as well as some respected elected representatives, requesting that the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to commence from October 3, be postponed," it said.

The commission has also decided to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination. It said the Commission will re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.

Demands of MPSC aspirants

The MPSC aspirants are long demanding for transparency in the exam system conducted by MPSC. The students demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman. Students say incidents like paper leaks affect the confidence of thousands of candidates who have worked hard and prepared for the exams and have a direct impact on their future.

The candidates have appealed to the government to make the process of competitive examinations completely transparent and take clear decisions regarding the future of the candidates. The agitation has gained momentum as a large number of students gathered at Kranti Chowk. During the demonstration, students continuously chanted slogans in support of their demands.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March. The police have arrested seven persons, including a female candidate who had secured seventh rank in the exam, in connection with the case.

Here's what MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar said amid resignation demands

Amid demands for his resignation, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar said that the question paper leak in the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination had occurred before he took charge of the recruitment body. Another protester said that the aspirants were suspicious about the examinations conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic and they should also be probed.

"We should know what is happening. I have been studying for four years and appearing for exams. Those with money are benefiting today,'' he remarked. One of the aspirants at the agitation said that they have lost faith in the MPSC. "We have been betrayed. Aspirants with consecutive seat numbers are getting appointment letters. This cannot be a coincidence,'' he claimed.

Also Read:

MPSC Drug Inspector exam cancelled: How a tip-off led to busting of a paper leak scandal - EXCLUSIVE