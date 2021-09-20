Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 68 posts; know selection procedure, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Allahabad high court has 68 vacancies for Additional Private Secretary.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2021: Allahabad High Court is looking for candidates to recruit for the post of Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi). Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date to submit the application forms is October 5.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 60 posts of Additional Private Secretary (English) and 8 posts of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi). However, the official notification says that the number of vacancies may vary accordingly.

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Additional Private Secretary (English): Education qualification, age limit

Candidates applying for the post of Additional Private Secretary (English) should have a bachelor degree, good knowledge of English stenography (i.e. speed of 100 words per minute in English shorthand and 40 words per minute in English typewriting) and good knowledge of Computer.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 35 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

Additional Private Secretary (Hindi): Education qualification, age limit

Candidates applying for the post of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) should have a bachelor degree and good knowledge of Hindi stenography (i.e. speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi shorthand & 30 words per minute in Hindi typewriting) and have good knowledge of computers.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 35 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Allahabad high court-- allahabadhighcourt.in. Click on the "Recruitment" section. Click on the link that reads, "Notice related with Additional Private Secretary (English and Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021 HTML". Click on the link below given for applying for Additional Private Secretary (English & Hindi) Recruitment Examination 2021. Click on the link that reads, "Apply for Additional Private Secretary (English & Hindi)". Submit application number, password, and security pin. Fill the application form and submit it. Download the form and take its printout for future use.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2021: Fees

Candidates belonging to general (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 1200 for each post and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh need to pay Rs 1000.

