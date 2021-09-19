Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 likely to release today: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 result today, September 19 at the official website-- ptetraj2021.com.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Government Dungar College, Rajasthan is expected to release the PTET exam result today, September 19, as per reports. The PTET exam 2021 was conducted on September 8. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) can check the PTET result from the official website of PTET-- ptetraj2021.com. The counseling process for PTET will commence once the PTET result is out.

“The Result will be made available on the website. For information on the candidates, a notification regarding the declaration of the result will be published in the leading newspapers of Rajasthan. Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on the website of the PTET or other sites as informed through Newspapers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible the information will be given through S.M.S. on the mobile number provided by the candidate in his/her online form,” it has been mentioned in the job notice.

“A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in the State through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled, etc. and not on the basis of belonging to his/her District/ place or on any other ground except the provisions in the rules,” candidates have been informed.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: How to check

Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com Click on the result link Enter the roll number, date of birth Submit the details Download the PTET 2021 result Take a printout for future reference.

