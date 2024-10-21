Jammu and Kashmir: Heavily armed terrorist killed, war-like stores recovered in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir

In a joint operation, the armed forces killed one heavily armed terrorist and recovered arms and ammunition in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the authorities on Sunday said a war-like store of ammunition was found at the encounter site.

"OP ROCK, #Baramulla. Based on intelligence inputs regarding the likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice along LOC in general area Uri, #Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire," Chinar Corps - Indian Army posted on X.

The joint team neutralised one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xAK Rifle, 02xAK Magazines, 57xAK Rounds, 02xPistols, 03xPistol Magazines and other war-like stores from the site, it added.

Doctor, 6 labourers killed in terror attack in J&K's Ganderbal

Meanwhile, a doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

They said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Earlier Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement near the LoC in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector and challenged the intruders. The intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the Army jawans, officials said, adding one infiltrator was believed to have been killed. The body of the slain ultra has not been recovered yet due to difficult terrain.