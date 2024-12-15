Jasprit Bumrah makes quick work of Khawaja, McSweeney to rattle Australia early on day 2 of Gabba Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Nathan McSweeney.

Jasprit Bumrah stamped his authority early on day 2 of the Gabba Test as he dismissed both Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney to put India on top of Australia.

Bumrah removed Khawaja first as the southpaw nicked one to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Bumrah came around the wicket and forced Khawaja to come forward. The southpaw played inside the line of the ball and managed to just get a feather on it. It turned out to be a regulation take for Pant and the Indian fielders jumped in ecstasy.

Watch Usman Khawaja's dismissal:

13 balls later, Bumrah struck again and this time he preyed upon McSweeney. The right-arm spearhead bowled a back-of-a-length delivery which angled into McSweeney and squared him up. McSweeney only managed to get a healthy edge which was grabbed by Virat Kohli at second slip.

Watch Nathan McSweeney's dismissal:

Notably, Bumrah has dismissed Khawaja thrice in the series already and McSweeney quadruple times. Bumrah's early strikes have allowed India to get on top of the Aussies after persistent drizzle washed out almost the entire play on day one.

However, India can't be over-reliant on Bumrah and other pacers also need to chip in with contributions.

Australia Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel