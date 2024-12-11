Sonamarg transforms into a winter wonderland after heavy snowfall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Visuals from Sonamarg

Sonamarg snowfall: Winter has officially set in across India. Sonamarg, the picturesque hill station in Jammu and Kashmir, has been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland after receiving heavy snowfall on Wednesday. Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, the region is now blanketed in pristine white snow, showcasing picturesque views of snow-covered roads, trees, and majestic peaks.

Watch video here

The seasonal snowfall has turned Sonamarg into a hotspot for tourists and adventure enthusiasts. Visitors were spotted walking on snow-capped ground, bundled up in warm clothes and scarves to shield themselves from the biting cold.

Other regions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Gurez, Karnah, and Pahalgam, also experienced snowfall, adding to the charm of the Himalayan winter.

Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of -5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night so far this winter on December 10. Meanwhile, Sonamarg emerged as the coldest spot in the valley, with the mercury dipping to a chilly -9.7°C. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg was -9.0 degrees Celsius, making it the second coldest place.

Other tourist attractions were also very cold. Pahalgam recorded -8.4°C, and Shopian district in south Kashmir recorded -8.5°C.

Qazigund, known as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of -6.4°C, Kupwara in north Kashmir saw temperatures dip to -4.5°C and Kokernag in South Kashmir registered -4.0°C.

Weather forecast

According to the weather department, there will be no significant change in the weather over the next ten days. The cold waves are able to stay, adding to the winter coolness of the valley.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions as cold conditions continue to affect daily life, including water supply and travel.

Also Read: Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

Also Read: Army busts terror hideout in J-K's Reasi, seizes huge cache of arms