Army busts terror hideout in J-K's Reasi, seizes huge cache of arms

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Army seizes huge cache of arms

Army Busts Terror Hideout: The Indian Army busted a major terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition today (December 11), said officials. Rashtriya Rifles troops uncovered the hideout during a cordon and search operation in the forested area of Mahore.

According to the officials, the recovery made from the hideout included an AK assault rifle, its three magazines with over 400 rounds, two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds and four hand grenades.

The search operation in the area was continuing and further details were awaited, they added.

Army jawan killed in mine blast along LoC

Earlier on December 9, an Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during patrolling, said officials. According to the White Knight Corps, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri in Poonch today following a mine blast.

The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

Also Read: Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

Also Read:Army jawan killed in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch