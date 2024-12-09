Army jawan killed in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Poonch mine blast: An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during patrolling on Monday, said officials. According to the White Knight Corps, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri in Poonch today following a mine blast.

The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine.

Army paid tributes

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and all ranks paid tributes to the braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice. "Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand steadfastly with them in this hour of grief," the GoC said.

Two cops found dead with bullet injuries

Earlier on Sunday, two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters at around 6:30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure said, "The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures."

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur

Also Read: Security forces arrest terror associates in South Kashmir, two AK-47 rifles recovered