Security forces arrest terror associates in South Kashmir, two AK-47 rifles recovered

Two terror associates were arrested by security forces on Thursday and arms and ammunition including two AK-47 were recovered from them in Lower Munda area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Earlier on Wednesday, an army jawan was left injured after terrorists shot at him in Awantipora’s Tral area, official sources said. The soldier was shot in the leg while he was off duty and had returned home on leave. A search operation was launched following the incident and security forces cordoned off the area.

The jawan was rushed to the hospital after the incident and his condition was found to be stable. The incident led to heightened tensions in the area which has been witnessing sporadic attacks on security forces.

A look at recent operations by security forces:

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday gunned down Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat who was involved in the recent attacks in the valley including the killing of civilians in Gagangir and Ganderbal.

“In the ongoing operation, one terrorist was killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat ( LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks. Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest. Contact established. OP is in progress. Details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X after the encounter.

The J&K Police and security forces in a joint operation launched a search in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest after the police received a specific intelligence input.

Operations against terrorists have been increased following the rise in terrorist attacks in the region. In November this year, Baramulla Police in a joint operation with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the district’s Kunzer area.