Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district today (December 8), officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters at around 6:30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure said, "The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures."

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

"Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.

Officials said the driver constable and a head constable died in the incident.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.