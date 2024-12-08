Sunday, December 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir: Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Udhampur Published : Dec 08, 2024 9:02 IST, Updated : Dec 08, 2024 9:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur, AK 47 rifle, jammu kashmir
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jammu and Kashmir: Two cops found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district today (December 8), officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters at around 6:30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure said, "The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures."

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

"Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," the police said in a statement. 

Related Stories
Srinagar: Police conduct raids against suspects spreading malicious, seditious propaganda

Srinagar: Police conduct raids against suspects spreading malicious, seditious propaganda

Junaid Ahmed Bhat, top Lashkar terrorist behind killing of civilians, killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Junaid Ahmed Bhat, top Lashkar terrorist behind killing of civilians, killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists hurl grenades at army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search operation underway

Terrorists hurl grenades at army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search operation underway

Territorial Army soldier shot at by terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral, area cordoned off

Territorial Army soldier shot at by terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral, area cordoned off

Security forces arrest terror associates in South Kashmir, two AK-47 rifles recovered

Security forces arrest terror associates in South Kashmir, two AK-47 rifles recovered

Cold wave grips Kashmir valley as temperatures plunge, IMD issues rain and snowfall alert

Cold wave grips Kashmir valley as temperatures plunge, IMD issues rain and snowfall alert

Officials said the driver constable and a head constable died in the incident. 

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement