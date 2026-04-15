Heatwave hits Delhi: Safdarjung nears 40-degree mark, temperature expected to rise further

New Delhi:

As heatwave started hitting the national capital, Delhiites can expect sizzling heat in the coming days, with temperatures already exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of the city as the Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. At the city's base station in Safdarjung, a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius was noted, which is 3.1 degrees above normal.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius

Starting from Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius across more stations, including Safdarjung. The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to fluctuate between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Additionally, minimum temperatures are predicted to rise to around 21 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer nights ahead.

(Image Source : PTI (FILE))Temperature expected to rise further in Delhi.

Station-wise data showed that apart from Ridge at 40.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal, Safdarjung recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar both logged 39.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 and 2.8 notches above normal, respectively. Palam recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal.

Minimum temperatures remain below normal

Minimum temperatures remained below normal at most stations. Safdarjung recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal. Palam saw 21.0 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below normal. Ridge logged 19.5 degrees Celsius, 2.0 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 204.According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered "good", 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

(Image Source : PTI)Many areas in Delhi witness extreme hot weather condition.

Intense heat conditions in Rajasthan

In a similar development, many parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under intense heat conditions on Wednesday, with several western districts recording very high day and night temperatures.

According to the meteorological department, Barmer emerged as the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer at 41.7 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer and Barmer also reported elevated night temperatures at 25.2 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chittorgarh, Phalodi recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius each

Chittorgarh and Phalodi recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius each, while Jodhpur city registered 41.4 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures remained unusually high in several areas, offering little relief from the heat. Phalodi recorded the highest minimum temperature at 29.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangaria at 28.1 degrees Celsius and Jalore at 28.0 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said the combination of high daytime and nighttime temperatures, particularly in western Rajasthan, points to sustained heat stress conditions, with minimal cooling even after sunset.

The department has indicated that such conditions are likely to persist in parts of the state over the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in several regions, including Jaipur.

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