Iran says it would completely block Gulf trade if US does not lift blockade on Iranian ports

Tehran:

In a significant development, the commander of Iran's joint military command warned that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States does not lift its blockade on Iranian ports, Iranian state media reported. "Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests," said Ali Abdollahi. He added that the US blockade is "a prelude to violating the ceasefire."

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz when Israel and the United States launched strikes against it more than a month ago. The United States on Monday began blockading ships trying to enter or leave Iranian ports and said it would not impede the freedom of navigation of other vessels in the Persian Gulf.

Mediators move closer to extending ceasefire between US and Iran

In the meantime, mediators moved closer to extending the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and restarting negotiations to salvage the fragile truce before it expires next week.

A senior Iranian military official threatened to halt trade in the region if the US does not lift its naval blockade, underscoring tensions that are overshadowing the diplomacy.

The US blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have imperiled the week-old agreement, but regional officials said Wednesday they were making progress, telling The Associated Press that the United States and Iran had given an "in principle agreement" to extend it to allow for more diplomacy.

Iran to completely block exports and imports across Persian Gulf region

The commander of Iran's joint military command warned Wednesday that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the US military does not lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

"Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests," said Ali Abdollahi, calling the blockade "a prelude to violating the ceasefire." His comments were reported by Iranian state media.

Before the two-week ceasefire expires on April 22, mediators are pushing for a compromise on three main sticking points that derailed direct talks last weekend - Iran's nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for wartime damages - according to one of the regional officials who is involved in mediation efforts.

World leaders including US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that revived talks in the upcoming days were likely. The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.

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