Heatwave in India: 5 health issues caused during extreme heat conditions Heatwaves are periods of abnormally hot weather that can last from a few days to months. Heatwaves can pose serious health, social, environmental and economic risks. Here are some health issues caused due to extreme heat conditions.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that several regions of India will witness above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days during May. According to a report in The Economic Times, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher than normal -- by one to four days -- in most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heatwaves are periods of abnormally hot weather that can last from a few days to months. Heatwaves can pose serious health, social, environmental and economic risks. Here are some health issues caused due to extreme heat conditions.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. It happens when the body’s temperature regulation fails and increases the core body temperature above 104°F (40°C). It can develop rapidly and is life-threatening if not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is mild but still serious. This happens due to excessive loss of water and salt through sweating. It typically affects those doing physical work or exercising in extreme heat conditions.

Dehydration

In extreme heat, the body tends to lose fluids more rapidly. If these fluids aren’t replaced, dehydration can take place. This can cause fatigue, headache, dry mouth, reduced urine output and dizziness. Severe dehydration can impact organ function and can be particularly dangerous for the elderly, children and people with chronic illnesses.

Heat Cramps

These are painful muscle spasms that happen when you perform heavy physical activity in extreme heat conditions. They are caused by electrolyte imbalances and fluid loss due to excessive sweating. This usually affects muscles in the abdomen, arms or legs.

Sunburn

Prolonged exposure to the sun can cause sunburn. This is an inflammatory reaction to ultraviolet (UV) radiation damaging the skin. Severe sunburn can lead to skin peeling, infections and increase the risk of skin cancer over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: BP low symptoms: 5 signs of low blood pressure levels that you should know