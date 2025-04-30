BP low symptoms: 5 signs of low blood pressure levels that you should know Some people tend to suffer from low blood pressure, also known as hypotension. This happens when your blood pressure levels falls below the normal range, which is below 90/60 mm Hg. Read on to know some of the signs of low blood pressure levels that you should know.

Blood pressure, also known as BP, is a term that's a measurement of the pressure or force of blood inside your arteries. When your heart beats, it pumps blood into the arteries that carry blood throughout your body. Your blood pressure doesn't stay the same at all times. It changes based on several factors and these include your age, medications and position among others. A lot of people tend to suffer from high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

However, some people also tend to suffer from low blood pressure, also known as hypotension. This happens when your blood pressure levels falls below the normal range, which is below 90/60 mm Hg. Low BP can be caused due to several reasons. Some of these causes are dehydration, heart problems and medications among others. Identifying the symptoms at an early stage can help you manage the condition. Here are some of the symptoms of low blood pressure that you should know.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness

One of the most common signs of low blood pressure is feeling dizzy or lightheaded, especially when standing up quickly. This happens because your body witnesses a sudden drop in blood pressure levels, which reduces the amount of blood flowing to the brain, thereby, causing a sensation of spinning or unsteadiness.

Blurred or Fading Vision

Blurred or fading vision can happen during episodes of hypotension, especially if the blood pressure drops rapidly. Like the brain, the eyes, too, need a constant supply of blood. When your blood pressure levels drop, your eyes might not receive the required oxygen, which leads to visual problems.

Fatigue and Weakness

When you have low blood pressure, it can lead to a persistent feeling of fatigue or muscle weakness. Due to the drop in blood pressure levels, your body’s organs and muscles may not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, leading to feelings of fatigue and exhaustion.

Cold and Pale Skin

When blood pressure drops, the body focuses on sending blood to important organs like the brain and heart. This leads to parts like the skin, hands and feet to become cold and pale. Your skin might also become sweaty or clammy because the body tries to regulate its temperature.

Irregular Heartbeat

The heart may beat faster to maintain circulation when your blood pressure levels drop. This can make your heartbeat feel irregular or too fast. This might be accompanied by short and shallow breaths.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

