Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

A farmer rows a boat in Srinagar.

Bitter cold has gripped the Kashmir Valley, with most places recording the coldest night of the season. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of -5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night so far this winter.

Sonamarg coldest at -9.7°C degree celsius

Sonamarg emerged as the coldest spot in the valley, with the mercury dipping to a chilly -9.7°C. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg was -9.0 degrees Celsius, making it the second coldest place.

Tourist spots witness icy conditions

Other tourist attractions were also very cold. Pahalgam recorded -8.4°C, and Shopian district in south Kashmir recorded -8.5°C.

Subzero temperatures across the valley

Qazigund, known as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of -6.4°C.

Kupwara in north Kashmir saw temperatures dip to -4.5°C.

Kokernag in South Kashmir registered -4.0°C.

Weather forecast

According to the weather department, there will be no significant change in the weather over the next ten days. The cold waves are able to stay, adding to the winter coolness of the valley.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions as cold conditions continue to affect daily life, including water supply and travel.

