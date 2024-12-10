Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -5.4 degree celsius

Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season at -5.4°C as the cold wave intensified across Kashmir. Sonamarg recorded the valley’s lowest temperature at -9.7°C. Popular tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam also registered subzero temperatures.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Srinagar Published : Dec 10, 2024 10:09 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 10:20 IST
Srinagar weather update
Image Source : PTI A farmer rows a boat in Srinagar.

Bitter cold has gripped the Kashmir Valley, with most places recording the coldest night of the season. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of -5.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest night so far this winter.

Sonamarg coldest at -9.7°C degree celsius

Sonamarg emerged as the coldest spot in the valley, with the mercury dipping to a chilly -9.7°C. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg was -9.0 degrees Celsius, making it the second coldest place.

Tourist spots witness icy conditions

Other tourist attractions were also very cold. Pahalgam recorded -8.4°C, and Shopian district in south Kashmir recorded -8.5°C.

Subzero temperatures across the valley

  • Qazigund, known as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of -6.4°C.
  • Kupwara in north Kashmir saw temperatures dip to -4.5°C.
  • Kokernag in South Kashmir registered -4.0°C.

Weather forecast

According to the weather department, there will be no significant change in the weather over the next ten days. The cold waves are able to stay, adding to the winter coolness of the valley.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions as cold conditions continue to affect daily life, including water supply and travel.

Also read | SM Krishna: Veteran politician who transformed Bengaluru into India’s 'Silicon Valley'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement